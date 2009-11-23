Searching for Civilization

So this year saw a lot of craziness in the music scene here in central Arkansas.

From new album releases to awesome shows to band break-ups, it has been an exciting 2009.

With no further ado, I give you this year’s Central Arkansas Music Award winners.

Best Live Show:

This award has to go to The See. They just friggin’ kick rocks when it comes to playing live. I honestly had no idea how incredibly good their music was until I saw them live at Stickyz. If you like bands like Kings of Leon, Arctic Monkeys, and the Killers, you will LOVE The See. They have some good stuff on their MySpace (“Quick Fix” is a good one, as is “First Thought”) but if you want to get the full effect of their music, check em out at a local show.

Best Show to get Drunk to:

OK, everyone knows not to drink and drive or drink under the age of 21, but if you have a DD and a valid ID saying you are at least 21, go see Frown Pow’r play a show. The best part about getting your drink on at one of their shows is that you will likely be drinking with the band and might end up dancing on stage with them, too.

Drunk or not, Frown Pow’r puts on high-energy, crazy and awesomely low-fi and LOUD shows. It’s obvious from watching them that they are having fun when they play, and that makes it easy to do so yourself. Go get your hillbilly dance on with a Pabst in one hand and the other in the air.

Best Web Site:

I happen to be a real design nerd and with this comes great appreciation of well-designed Web sites and such. I don’t even mind a nice MySpace every once in a while. This year’s winner of the Web site category, hands down, goes to Bear Colony (bearcolony.com). The simple, handmade feeling is super sweet and very clean and easy to navigate.

Best Ink:

So rock stars are known for getting some pretty serious ink, but what about some seriously funny ink? Marshall Dunn of Frown Pow’r has an oil drill tattoo that is just about the most awesome thing I have ever seen embedded into skin. An oil drill? Who even thinks of that?

Best Album Art:

Technically this category winner was released in December of 2008, but since award shows have screwy eligibility dates, so will I. “Love in the Modern World” by Bryan Frazier is a fantastic whimsical indie album cover for a fantastic whimsical indie album. The artwork was done by Bryan’s high school friend, Ben Strawn (benstrawn.com).

Best New Band:

While Oasis Hookah Lounge patrons and Arkadelphians alike have discovered The Nexus, an immensely talented foursome, my prediction is that 2010 is going to bring much deserved, state-wide attention to this new “old-school” band. Plenty of Beatles covers now make up the chunk of their live shows, but if “Acceleration Zero” and “Mystery Girl” (two of the band’s original songs) are any indication, it’s just a matter of time before their shows are crowded with new songs and new fans.

Best Song Title:

One Little Rock band is named Androids of Ex-Lovers. As if that wasn’t enough for a logophile like myself, they had to go and name one of their songs “Hit the Sequoia and Freak.” Strangely enough, that is exactly what listening to the song makes me want to do: abuse massive trees… you know, in a good way. Anyway, listen to the song, it’s on myspace. Just make sure to do it before you get the Christmas tree decorated.

Male Hottie of the Year:

There are quite a few good-looking music dudes who call central Arkansas home, so obviously the decision was a hard one to come to. Finally, though, after many hours of debate and solitary reflection, I decided that one stood above the rest on the hotness scale. Greg Scherer, the drummer from School Boy Humor is as hot as his band’s new album, and you know it – or at least you do now. Congrats to Greg: Drea mboat of the year.

Female Hottie of the Year:

I’m not exactly a fan of Townsend’s music (jury’s still out) but the lead and namesake of the band, Townsend Talbot, is a hottie. There is just no ignoring that.

Not only is she super cute in that southern girl-next-door way, but girl can sing and play a guitar. I’m pretty sure that the fact that she isn’t playing Jewel covers also helps with the male fanbase.

Song of the Year:

Real Big Leaguer by

Poeboy Society

This song is stuck in my head. It’s so bluesy and yet it has a real rock and roll edge about it. Totally singable and yet not trite. I didn’t even know about John Neal and his band until I was looking at the Californication soundtrack. Lo and behold, he is from Arkansas. What?

Anyway, do yourself a favor and go download this song. Legally. It’s worth far more than the price.

OK, so this is the hard part, the big Lebowski and all that. The creme de le creme, the king of the hill and whatever other clichés you wish to insert. Moment of truth, people.

The award for Album of the Year goes to….

(drum roll)

Don’t Doubt It! Shout It! by Frown Pow’r

OK, so if you keep up with the paper that probably wasn’t extremely climactic.

But what can I say?

I have no desire to hide my love of fun low-fi, garage-y, rootsy, 60’s… Well, whatever kind of music they’re sellin’ I’m buyin.

This is a hands-down great album from start to finish – no fillers, no skip-songs, just a good time on a flat disc.

That is what it’s all about.