Reddie Media Online

Extra intramurals Story by Toryano Carrigan, Student Reporter Going into Spring Break, The Intramural Dodgeball tournament came to a conclusion. The tournament ran February 26- March 12. There was a total of nine teams; six guys teams and three girls teams. Each team consisted of s...

Trading the wood for the grass Story by Jordan Williams, Sports Reporter With the time on the hardwood coming to a close, Reddie fans have turned their attention to the chalk lined diamond. With spring time now in full swing, so is both the baseball and softball season. As with any new Reddie fans...

We’re gonna need a bigger boat Opinion by Jerry Crowe, Student Reporter Mystery lures those looking for an adventure, to the call of uncharted places just waiting to be seen from space to our own bodies of water on earth. Oceans are full of wonder and mystery with our own ocean life remaini...